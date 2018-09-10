Nepal Gets Access To All Chinese Ports

Traders say the plan to connect the country with China could face issues due to a lack of proper roads and customs infrastructure on the Nepalese side of the border. The nearest Chinese port is also located more than 2,600 km from its border.

Sept. 10, 2018, 11:56 a.m.

Nepal and China have finalized a transit protocol that will give Nepal access to Chinese ports for trade with China and beyond. This will bring to an end Nepal’s heavy dependence on Indian ports for trade with other countries.

Officials of the two governments signed the protocol after a marathon meeting on Thursday night, giving final shape to the framework treaty signed between the two countries when Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli visited China in March 2016 in the wake of economic blockade by India.

An official release said the formalization of the agreement allows the transit of goods from other countries to Nepal via all of China’s ports, including Tianjin, Shenzhen, Lianygang, Zhanziang and dryports that include Lhanzin, Lhasa and Shigatse.

Overland trade to and from Nepal is now routed mainly through Kolkata which takes up to three months, officials said. New Delhi has also opened the southern port at Vishakhapatnam for Nepali trade.

Traders say the plan to connect the country with China could face issues due to a lack of proper roads and customs infrastructure on the Nepalese side of the border. The nearest Chinese port is also located more than 2,600 km from its border.

“Nepal must develop proper infrastructure for smooth access to Chinese ports. Without this simply opening of ports will not be useful,” said Anup Malla, an exporter of woolen carpets.

China is making fast inroads into Nepal with aid and investment, challenging India’s long-held position as the dominant outside power.

Beijing and Kathmandu are also in talks for building a railway link into Nepal, constructing an electric transmission line and are conducting a feasibility study for a free trade agreement.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

Yubaraj Ghimire

Yubaraj Ghimire

Ghimire is a Kathmandu based journalist.

Oli’s Long March
Jun 18, 2018
Nepal Government Closes Down UN-DPA Office With Immediate Effect
Jun 13, 2018
Nepal’s Communist Unification: Hope And Fear In Kathmandu
May 21, 2018
Modi’ Nepal's Visit: Banking On Faith
May 08, 2018
Next Door Nepal: Secularism And Its Discontents
May 04, 2018

More on Economy

Jot Talks Completed Its First Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 5 minutes ago
FDI Barring Investment By A Correspondent 2 days, 16 hours ago
Bangladesh To Import 9000 MW Electricity From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
NIBL Ace Limited To Issue IPO of Ganapati Microfinance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
World Bank Helps Strengthen Nepal-India Cross-Border Electricity Trade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal’s GDP Growth Is Estimated At 6.3: IMF By News Desk 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Refuges To Participate Military Drill In India After Sighing Pact With China: Indian Media By News Desk Sep 10, 2018
India To Export Additional Power To Bangladesh By News Desk Sep 10, 2018
BRI Can Promote Economic Activities And Trade In Himalayan Belt: Speaker Mahara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Sino-Nepalese Trade Plan Will improve Economic Connectivity: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Japan Hands Over Rice To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Police Arrests A Person Charge Of Raping Two Girls In Captive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75