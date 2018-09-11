3 Die In Road Accident

Three people die and six other injured in different accidents in Salyan and Tanahu in Monday. According to a Nepal Police News Bulletin, two persons died in a jeep accident in Salyan and driver of jeep taken to hospital for treatment. Those killed in the accidents were fifty-five years old Hukuni BK of Salyan died on sport and Bal Bahadur Kami, 65, died on the way to hospital.

The jeep fail down after break fail.

Similarly, Gyan Bahadur Taman of Tanahu Bhanu Municipality-3 died in a bus he was working as a helper. Other five passengers also injured. The bus crashed due to over speed.

Further investigation is under way.