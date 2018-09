One man and one child died in two separate drowning incidents in Jajarkot and Nawalparasi district.

Shiva Puri, 22, a resident of Dang Ghorahi sub-metropolitan-2 drowned and died at Bheri River while he was swimming.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, Sundar Khand, 4, son of Yam Bahadur khand a resident of Devachuli Municipality-16 drowned at Fish Pond of Ambika Adhikari and died at Primary Health Centre, Damkauli during the treatment.