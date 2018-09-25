Two Die In Road Accident in Kavre and Doti

Two Die In Road Accident in Kavre and Doti

Sept. 25, 2018, 1:48 p.m.

Two people have died in two separate road accidents in Kavre and Doti Districts. According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Ramesh Udash, 26, died after a vehicle fell below 20 meters from a hill in Chaurideurali Rural Municipality-7 Madankudari Chhap of Kavre District.

Vehicle driver was admitted to Dhulikhel hospital and he is undergoing a treatment.

Similarly, Bipin Balayar, 8, Shikhar Municipality 10 died after a motorbike hit him. He died in the local policy clinic in Dipayal during the treatment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Wins World Travel Award 2018
Sep 25, 2018
Complete Kaligandaki A Maintenance Before Schedule: MD Ghising
Sep 25, 2018
UNIC Launches New Version Of UN Digital Library
Sep 25, 2018
Japanese Karaoke Competition In Kathmandu
Sep 25, 2018
Two People Die Of Electrocution
Sep 25, 2018

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Two People Die Of Electrocution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
12 Year Old Girl Raped In Dharan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Two Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
1 Man And 1 Child Die In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
4 Killed And 1 Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
4 Die After Drowning In Different Rivers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Wins World Travel Award 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
Complete Kaligandaki A Maintenance Before Schedule: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
UNIC Launches New Version Of UN Digital Library By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
Japanese Karaoke Competition In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018
From Fighting Allergies To Improving Heart Health: 10 Reasons To Include Honey In Your Diet By News Desk Sep 25, 2018
CoAS General Thapa Confers Insignia to Newly Promoted Major Generals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75