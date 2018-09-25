Two Die In Road Accident in Kavre and Doti

Two people have died in two separate road accidents in Kavre and Doti Districts. According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Ramesh Udash, 26, died after a vehicle fell below 20 meters from a hill in Chaurideurali Rural Municipality-7 Madankudari Chhap of Kavre District.

Vehicle driver was admitted to Dhulikhel hospital and he is undergoing a treatment.

Similarly, Bipin Balayar, 8, Shikhar Municipality 10 died after a motorbike hit him. He died in the local policy clinic in Dipayal during the treatment.