Home Minister Badal Meets Indian Minister Pradhan

Home Minister Badal Meets Indian Minister Pradhan

Sept. 28, 2018, 9:12 p.m.

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal hailed government of India for supporting Nepal in all the areas of development. Expressing his happiness over close bilateral relations between Nepal and India Home Minister Badal expressed his hope that India will continue to provide such support in days to come.

Meeting with Indian minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dhamendra Pradhan who is currently in Nepal to take part in Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Petroleum & Gas, Minister Badal requested minister Pradhan for his role to complete the ongoing petroleum pipeline project on schedule.

Minister Pradhan stressed the need to further strengthen India-Nepal relations. He said that India Nepal relations are centuries old connected with all aspects of religion, culture and social.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

2 Die In Road Accident In Bara and Jajarkot
Sep 28, 2018
14 Year Old Girl Raped In Dhadheldhura
Sep 28, 2018
JICA-Nepal Wrap-ups COMCAP -II
Sep 28, 2018
The World Bank Provides $133 Million To Nepal
Sep 28, 2018
ADB Boosting Access To Urban Water And Sanitation In Nepal
Sep 28, 2018

More on News

JICA-Nepal Wrap-ups COMCAP -II By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
ADB Boosting Access To Urban Water And Sanitation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
PM Oli Meets Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj and British PM May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
Prime Minister Oli Meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Shashwat Dham Received A Best Tourist Destination Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Ambassador Of Republic Of Korea Park Young-sik Opens Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

2 Die In Road Accident In Bara and Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2018
14 Year Old Girl Raped In Dhadheldhura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2018
The World Bank Provides $133 Million To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2018
Why We Are Still Living In The Past By Neha Celine Pande Sep 28, 2018
The Government Has Over Three-Fourth Support Of The Parliament By K.P. Sharma Oli Sep 28, 2018
Ronaldo Cleared To Face United In Champions League By Reuters Sep 28, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75