Nepal –China Agree To Implement Energy Agreement

Nepal –China Agree To Implement Energy Agreement

Oct. 1, 2018, 8:33 a.m.

Nepal-China Joint Implementation Mechanism on Energy Cooperation concluded as the two countries plan to implement a historic agreement on energy collaboration.

During the meeting, both sides presented their respective power system scenarios, investment prospects, power markets and future plans to make each other familiar with their energy sectors.

The Chinese delegation was led by He Yang, Deputy Director General, National Energy Administration of China and the Nepalese delegation was led by Energy Secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyay.

The meeting is considered as a stepping stone to implement the historic MoU on energy cooperation signed by the energy ministers of both countries during the visit of Nepal Premier K P Oli to China in June.

The meeting also deliberated on possible energy collaboration, according to a press release issued by Nepal's ministry of energy.

Possibilities on developing cross border interconnection were also explored in the meeting. Discussions on a cooperation plan were also held in view of giving continuity to possible energy collaboration between the two counties.

The two sides also agreed for facilitating joint investment in power sectors of both countries reports PTI.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal
Oct 01, 2018
PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica
Sep 30, 2018
Two Die In Motorcycle Accident In Biratnagar
Sep 30, 2018
Three Die In Mudslide In Dang
Sep 30, 2018
Grand Event Of Oktoberfest At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu
Sep 30, 2018

More on Water and Energy

India Agrees To Lay Pipeline For LPG and Natural Gas To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Korean Company To Start Construction Of Upper Trishuli-1 From January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
New EIA Guidelines Hydropower developers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Complete Kaligandaki A Maintenance Before Schedule: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal Restores Cancelled Mega Hydropower Contract With China Firm By News Desk 1 week ago
Nepal Government Hands Over Budhigandaki To Chinese Company Gezhouba By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Indonesia Scrambles To Help Earthquake-Hit Island As Death Toll Tops 800 By Reuters Oct 01, 2018
Powerful Typhoon Trami Hits Japan, Injuring Dozens By News Desk Oct 01, 2018
PM Oli Is On A Visit To Costa Rica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2018
Not At The Cost Of 24-Lakh Trees By Chanda Rana Sep 30, 2018
Two Die In Motorcycle Accident In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2018
Three Die In Mudslide In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75