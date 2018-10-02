3 Women Raped Including A 70 Years Old Woman

Oct. 2, 2018, 11:51 a.m.

Police arrested three persons on the charges of rape in three districts Myagdi, Palpa and Doti. According to a news bulletin of Nepal Police, Yekendra Dhami, 30, a resident of Bogdan Rural Municipality, Doti District, was arrested on the charges of raping 70 years old woman.

Govinda Pun, 21, of Niskot Chis of Myagdi Rural Municipality was arrested after a report of rape to 50 years old omen of same village.

Similarly, Om Bahadur Kumal, 21, a resident of Palpa Chahara Rural Municipality was arrested on the charges of raping 28 years old woman of same village.

All three persons involved in raping are under police custody.

