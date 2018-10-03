PM Oli Returns New York

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli returned to New York upon completion of his official visit of Costa Rica. He is accompanied by Radhika Shakya, spouse of the Prime Minister; Bishnu Rimal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister; Shanker Das Bairagi, Foreign Secretary; Dr. Arjun Kumar Karki, Ambassador of Nepal to the United States; and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

The delegation was received at Newark Liberty Airport by Bharat Raj Poudyal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Nirmal Raj Kafle, Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations; and other officials.

The Prime Minister and his delegation is scheduled to leave New York for Kathmandu tomorrow morning.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, participated in the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit organized at the General Assembly Hall during the high-level week of the 73rd session of the General Assembly. This high-level event was convened by the President of the General Assembly to mark the birth centenary of Nelson Mandela.

In his statement, Foreign Minister Gyawali shed light on the inspiring political journey of the late leader Mandela, whose ideals will continue to inspire humanity. Nepal shares the vicissitudes of Africa’s revolutionary past and reaffirms its faith in the values of world peace, he said adding that “we stand ready to share experiences of our successful peace process”.