Superstar Rajinikanth Looks Young And Dashing

Sun Pictures on Thursday unveiled the second look of Rajinikanth from his upcoming film Petta. Dressed in a traditional attire, the 67-year-old superstar looks half his age in the second poster. He also sports a striking handlebar moustache.

Petta is young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s maiden directorial venture with Rajinikanth. He has been shooting the film at a breakneck speed in various parts of the country. After shooting some portions in Lucknow, the film crew has moved to Varanasi for a month-long schedule. According to reports, director-actor Sasikumar shot for his cameo role during the Varanasi schedule.

Petta has a sprawling star cast handpicked from the Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam film industries. Actors Simran, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash and Bobby Simha will be seen sharing the screen space with Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth. Bollywood’s seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make his debut in Tamil with Petta. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in an important role. Composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the upcoming film.

Courtesy: The Indian Express