NCP GOVERNMENT On An Unstable Course

Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli, the NCP chair, and his party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, have been harping on the fact that this government is the strongest in history with a capability to amend the constitution.

In terms of number, the claims of the two leaders sound perfectly right. The last seven months of the government’s performance suggest otherwise. Not only externally, this government has even failed to accommodate and adjust the internal equations of the party.

Externally, the government is under attack in sugar scam, Nirmala Panta’s murder and rape case, controversy on Nijgadh forest clearance, rise of market prices and deteriorating law and order. Internally, there is a growing dissension in the party on the issue of power sharing and accommodation of the party leaders.

Senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, who always maintains silence and softness to the government, has requested his party colleague and prime minister to look at all the grievances and issues against the government. However, PM Oli’s response to the soft suggestions of Nepal was rather harsh.

Oli group’s response to Nepal’s mild-criticism has perplexed even the opposition as an intolerant nature of the government and party. “If they are so much intolerant against their own leader, how will they be with us,” said Minendra Rijal, Nepali Congress leader.

As there is a growing fraction within the party, a reasserting main opposition and a brewing frustration among the people, the government has already entered into an unstable course.