President Bhandari And Former King Gyanendra Offer Tika

President Bhandari And Former King Gyanendra Offer Tika

Oct. 19, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Former King Gyanendra Offers Tika to General Public. According to eyewitness, this is the largest gathering of public in Nirmal Niwas since the abolition of monarchy in 2006. Most of the visitors at Nirmal Niwas were general public and commoner. However, there were more government officials at President’s Office to receive Tika from President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

pm-oli-19102018035650-1000x0.jpg

Former King Gyanendra offered the tika until the evening hours because of a huge number of people queuing up for the blessing. Those visited Nirmal Niwas were mostly young students from different ethnic groups.

Similarly, President Bhandari also offers tika to general public today at President’s office. The President offered tika to Vice President Nandra Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders Shankar Pokharel and Bam Dev Gautam among others. She also offered Tika to general public.

President Bhandari also offered tika to general public at Shital Niwas on the auspicious occasion of Bada Dashain on Friday.

However, leaders of opposition parties were absent from the ceremony.

IMG_0320-1024x683.jpg

IMG_0325-1-1024x683.jpg

People queuing up at Nirmal Niwas

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hindus In Nepal Observe Vijaya Dashami
Oct 19, 2018
Nepal Army Wins Bronze In PACES Tournament
Oct 19, 2018
Artist Ragini’s Solo Art Exhibition In Belgium
Oct 18, 2018
A Pedestrian Dies In A Motorbike Accident In Kathmandu, six other Killed In Seven Separate Road Accidents
Oct 18, 2018
Five Killed And 27 Other Injured In Three Separate Road Accidents
Oct 18, 2018

More on Festivals and Culture

Hindus In Nepal Observe Vijaya Dashami By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
People Observe Mahanawami By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
Hindus Observe Maha Astami On Eighth Day Of Bada Dashain By News Desk 2 days, 5 hours ago
Devotees Worship Katyayani By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
DASHAIN Mother Of All Festivals By A Correspondent 6 days, 14 hours ago
5 Die In Road Five Different Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

PM Oli To Invite Indian PM Modi To Attend Bibaha Panchami Event By News Desk Oct 19, 2018
Nepal Army Wins Bronze In PACES Tournament By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 19, 2018
Artist Ragini’s Solo Art Exhibition In Belgium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2018
A Pedestrian Dies In A Motorbike Accident In Kathmandu, six other Killed In Seven Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2018
Five Killed And 27 Other Injured In Three Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2018
Former King Gyanendra Calls For Retrospection Of Change By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75