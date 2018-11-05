Two Killed In Two Separate Motorcycle Accident In Sunsari and Kanchapur

Nov. 5, 2018, 10:55 a.m.

Two killed in two separate motorbike accidents in Sunsari and Kanchanpur districts. According to Metropolitan Traffic Police Division Kathmandu, Chandrakanta Raya, 27, died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed in Barju Rural Municipality ward 3. He died in Kosi Zonal Hospital.

Similarly, Puran Thapa, 30, died Kaluwapur of Shuklafata Municipality ward 11, died after his motorcycle crashed at 9:30 PM. Another person traveling in the motorbike is admitted to a hospital in Atteriya, Kailali district for further treatment.

