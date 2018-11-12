Dr.Rajan Bhattarai Appointed PM Oli’s Foreign Affairs Advisor

Government has appointed Dr. Rajan Bhattarai as PM K.P. Sharma Oli’s foreign affairs advisor. Completed his Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Dr. Bhattarai is also a member of Nepal-India Eminent Persons Group.

Former Member of Parliament and central committee member of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), soft spoken Dr. Bhattarai had been providing advice to Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli on foreign affairs issues.

Although the decision is yet to make public, cabinet has also reportedly recommended former minister and Ambassador Nilamber Acharya, another member of EPG, for the post of Nepalese ambassador to India. The cabinet also appointed Indra Bhandari as Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Oli.

