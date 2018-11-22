JICA appoints Yumiko Asakuma As The New Chief Representative Of JICA Nepal Office

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) appoints Yumiko Asakuma as its new Chief Representative for JICA Nepal Office. Asakuma will take over Jun Sakuma who recently completed his tenure in Nepal.

Prior to this assignment Asakuma was working as Director General in Yokohama Centre, JICA. She began her career in JICA in 1993 in the social development cooperation department and diversified her work experience in various departments of JICA office which includes Industrial and mining development study, grant aid cooperation, training group and representative of JICA India office.

She also served as a Chief Representative of JICA Bhutan Office from Dec 2012 to Mar 2016. Asakuma is a graduate from Osaka Prefectural University in Department of Integrated Arts & Sciences.

Asakuma is privileged to lead JICA Nepal Office as its new Chief Representative and expressed her commitment in providing continued support to the people of Nepal and its government further towards development and prosperity. She further assured to work towards realizing JICA's vision "Leading the world with trust” in Nepal.