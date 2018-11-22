JICA appoints Yumiko Asakuma As The New Chief Representative Of JICA Nepal Office

JICA appoints Yumiko Asakuma As The New Chief Representative Of JICA Nepal Office

Nov. 22, 2018, 8:21 p.m.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) appoints Yumiko Asakuma as its new Chief Representative for JICA Nepal Office. Asakuma will take over Jun Sakuma who recently completed his tenure in Nepal.

Prior to this assignment Asakuma was working as Director General in Yokohama Centre, JICA. She began her career in JICA in 1993 in the social development cooperation department and diversified her work experience in various departments of JICA office which includes Industrial and mining development study, grant aid cooperation, training group and representative of JICA India office.

She also served as a Chief Representative of JICA Bhutan Office from Dec 2012 to Mar 2016. Asakuma is a graduate from Osaka Prefectural University in Department of Integrated Arts & Sciences.

Asakuma is privileged to lead JICA Nepal Office as its new Chief Representative and expressed her commitment in providing continued support to the people of Nepal and its government further towards development and prosperity. She further assured to work towards realizing JICA's vision "Leading the world with trust” in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Vice President Pun
Nov 22, 2018
Nepal Holds Pre-COP 24 National Level Talanoa Dialogue
Nov 22, 2018
Five Killed In Four Separate Motorcycle Accidents
Nov 22, 2018
13 Years Old Girl Raped In Myalung
Nov 22, 2018
24 Tech Companies To Take Part In Nepal’s First Tech Titans Futsal Tournament 2018
Nov 22, 2018

More on News

Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Vice President Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Energy Minister Pun Urges To Work For Hydropower Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Minister Gyawali Urges Japanese Investors To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Indian Army General Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Japan Extends the Food Assistance Program to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Requested Japanese Assistance In Priority Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Holds Pre-COP 24 National Level Talanoa Dialogue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
Five Killed In Four Separate Motorcycle Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
13 Years Old Girl Raped In Myalung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
24 Tech Companies To Take Part In Nepal’s First Tech Titans Futsal Tournament 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
Embassy Of India And CII Organize The Construction Equipment Exhibition- Conmac 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2018
Silicone Implants Can Increase A Woman’s Risk Of Arthritis, Stillbirth And Skin Cancer, Says Study By News Desk Nov 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.07, November 22, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75