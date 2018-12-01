An Appeal To The Rt. Honorable President Bidhya Devi Bhandari

First of all, I would like to express my sincere congratulations to Rt. Honorable President for taking part at Katowice Climate Change Conference representing Nepal who would understand the importance of saving the ‘’Mother Earth ' for future generation more than a mother .

The Rt. Honorable President once being environment minister as well is a perfect candidate to attend the conference on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference Party (COP 24).

Main agenda of the conference is to pressure the need of tackling the climate change issue under the Paris agreement. The conference is also expected to finalize the rules of the Paris Agreement on climate change under the Paris Agreement Work Program (PAWP) .

It would be a great pride of Nepal to highlight ' Nepal being pioneer on raising the number of Tigers globally. Not only has that Nepal had many commendable records of zero poaching for rhino population as well. As we all are aware we are champions of developing community forests too along with preserving our National Parks. As Nepal is blessed with Natural jungle to attract the tourists, nature lovers are obsessed with our natural jungle which is richest on bio-diversity, floors and fauna and rare wild life.

Chitwan National Park falls into world’s natural heritage site where one horned Rhinos run around with its single horn to demonstrate the world that Chitwan means ‘Heaven on Earth ‘. To go back to the conservation of the forests, Nepal is again pioneer on preserving our national parks being able to protect the various endangered, threatened vegetation, birds and animals . Not only that Rt. Honorable president can address the conference quoting that Nepal has still awesome protected ' SHOREA ROBUSTA JUNGLE’ which is slowly falling into threatened species of the Trees worldwide .

Hence citing so many commendable forest conservation histories of ours, we are now talking of being able to attract the ‘carbon trade ‘ through protecting , preserving and promoting the natural forests and can accelerate our aforestation campaign discouraging the deforestation . While talking about climate Change, it has been proved now that we cannot save the climate without saving the forests and trees.

Recent studies by environmental scientists suggest that preserving the forests play equally sound impact on climate change action as reducing the greenhouse gases by transitioning away from fossil fuel adopting more renewable energy.

Recently an IPCC report which was released by group of international scientists, highlights ‘preserving Forests is just as urgent as abandoning fossil fuel .

It would be a golden opportunity for Nepal to address by Rt. Honorable to the summit by declaring that Nepal could take the lead to be champion or leader to preserve and protect the natural forests to contribute on climate change as we are already blessed with Natural jungle as we say ‘HARIYOW BAN NEPAL KO DHAN‘.

Not only that there is a unique conservation program launched already called ‘Rastrapati Chure Conservation Program which highlights the role of President as savior of nature contributing as National program under the title .Focusing on these agendas, Nepal could be leader on contributing to climate change through preserving the natural forests and launching more a forestation by discouraging the deforestation .

The Rt. Honorable President ,

Talking about all these conservation of forests, I am bound to humbly appeal to Rt. Hon President that, please help us to save the most beautiful natural forest of our Charkose Jhadi of Neejgadh which would be wiped out along with 24 lacs trees along with its richest biodiversity by constructing the second International Airport taking 8000 hectares of land and forests . Out of 24 lacs trees to be chopped off around 52 percent of them are Rare ‘SHOREA ROBUSTA ‘(SAL TREES) which would be chopped off too.

As we all know these Sal trees are only grown through Natural process only and it takes more than 80 years for its rotational Age . 23 species of threatened vegetation will also be wiped out along with virgin jungle . Neejgadh jungle being main corridor of animals mainly it is a Corridor of Asian Elephants hence it would create a havoc if their route is blocked . Not only that Parsa National Park will be severely affected by sound pollution and disturbances where large numbers of Tigers have been traced when we are boasting to be Champions of Raising and Conserving the Tiger population worldwide . Halkhori Daha of Parsa National Park is the main entertaining wetland where large numbers of Asian Elephants and Tigers rejoice the bathe and swimming .

Similarly 500 species of birds are found at this beautiful jungle which will be affected too. Entire jungle between Lal Bakaiya and Pasaha will be destroyed hence there will be high risk of flooding too at the Region.

Considering such a huge ecological and Environmental disaster it would be best if we take time to go for alternatives as priority before destroying our Virgin Jungle Neejgadh.

There is no doubt that it is being too late to construct Second International Airport for Nepal . When mega earthquake shook first thing which struck me was what happened to 'Tribhuwan International Airport ‘?. Then I thought now we need to construct another International Airport as soon as possible .

Need of constructing another International Airport is as urgent as preserving our natural jungle of Neejgadh. We can reduce the size of the Airport and just forget the Airport city and hub and all at the ‘cost of 24 Lacs Trees.’ It sounds Massacre of Nature to Me.

All we need to do is that just reduce the size of the airport and look for alternatives as few have already suggested Murtiya (Sagarnath Ban Bikash Pariyojana) where land for airport is enough with zero natural destruction besides that it meets other criteria for construction of the international Airport too. We need to go for its EIA soon or we can look other options without delay .

I hope this issue of preserving the Natural pristine jungle of Neejgadh can be solved only through Rt. Honorable president who knows value of preserving the Nature for future generations.

Chanda Rana ,

(Environmental Activist)