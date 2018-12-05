Priyanka Chopra Rates Her Happiness Level On A Scale Of 1-10

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra was asked about her happiness level on a scale of 1-10 after her marriage to Nick Jonas. The actress’ answer will make your heart melt – details inside.

Priyanka Chopra recently got married to her fiance Nick Jonas. The couple, who did their Roka ceremony in Mumbai back in August, finally tied the knot on December 1 in Jodhpur. Last evening, the couple held a wedding reception party in Delhi which was attended by several popular personalities including the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Bollywood celebs too pour their love and wishes to the newly-wed couple on their Instagram post and pictures.

Needless to say that after her fairytale marriage to the American singer and songwriter, she is on cloud 9. “On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I’m on 12,” Priyanka told IANS while she was at her wedding reception party at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi last night. (Also Read: Did you see what Deepika Padukone commented on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas'

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, "Congratulations," wrote Deepika Padukone while Anushka Sharma added: "You guys looked beautiful together."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas released breathtaking photos from their wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur and the actress' colleagues just can't stop admiring how gorgeous they looked at their wedding. Soon after the pictures arrived on Priyanka's social media accounts, messages and best wishes congratulating Priyanka and Nick poured in from the likes of Deepika Padukone, who just got married to Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, whose big fat Punjabi wedding was in May, and Anushka Sharma, who married Virat Kohli in December last year. Deepika, who famously co-starred with Priyanka in Bajirao Mastani, left a comment on one of Priyanka's wedding pictures and said: "Congratulations" with a heart emoticon. Priyanka was also one of the first celebs to comment on Deepika's wedding pictures. "Insanely beautiful," she had written.

Meanwhile, on the wedding video shared by Priyanka, Anushka wrote: "You guys looked beautiful together. Wish you guys a blissful and blessed forever and ever." Priyanka and Anushka are co-stars of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which also featured Ranveer. In December last year, Priyanka was also part of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's glitzy Mumbai reception. She attended the reception party with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.

"You guys look insanely stunning. Congratulations, darlings," Sonam commented on Priyanka's Instagram and then also went on to tweet: "Oh god Priyanka what a fairy tale and you look breathtaking." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Italy in September. They were in Lake Como to attend the engagement of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha.

Courtesy to Zoom and NDTV