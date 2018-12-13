Nepal-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concludes

Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi called on State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing. Various matters pertaining to bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Following the Foreign Secretary's meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi, the 12th meeting of Nepal-China Bilateral Consultation Mechanism was held. Foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Kong Xuanyou, Vice Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China led their respective delegations in the meeting.

“The two sides held substantive and fruitful discussions on the entire gamut of Nepal-China relations, and reviewed the status of bilateral co-operation. Both sides underlined the need to further enhancebilateral relations through close and productive engagements in areas of mutual interest, including connectivity, infrastructure development, trade,investment, and energy. Both sides agreed to expedite the implementation of past agreements and understandings andprioritize projects under bilateral co-operation. They also highlighted the importance of exchanging high-level visits for leveraging the momentum in bilateral relations for mutual benefit,” said a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Nepali side shared with the Chinese sidethe priorities of the Government of Nepal regarding Nepal-China co-operation. The Chinese side expressed its willingness to lend support to Nepal's development efforts. The two sides also shared views on various regional and international issues of common concerns.

According to Embassy of Nepal, Beijing, the Nepali delegation comprised of Ambassador Leelamani Paudyal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Sushil K Lamsal, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Nepal, Beijing, and other officials.

The next meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism will be held in Kathmandu.