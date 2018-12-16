Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Wedding Is The Second Most Searched On Google

When it comes to wrapping up the highlights of 2018, the year may well be remembered for hosting most number of celebrity weddings ever. From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the last month has seen a series of wedding pictures, marriage and fashion goals that have floored us over.

Recently, tech giant Google released a list of most-searched weddings of the year, which revealed that the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which took place on May 19 this year was the most searched wedding of 2018, followed by our very desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding ceremony. The power couple ‘Nickyanka’ got married in Jodhpur’s picturesque Umaid Bhawan earlier this month on December 1.

Priyanka-Chopra-Nick-Jonas-Hindu-wedding-784x441.jpg

The wedding that saw a Christian and a Hindu ceremony looked picture perfect.

Dressed in a beautiful deep red Sabyasachi Mukherji lehenga for the Hindu wedding, the actor looked strikingly beautiful. We loved the intricate French embroidery and the fine sequin work on it.

She styled the outfit with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. In addition to these, she wore pear-shaped diamond and a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece.

405391_2111025_nick-pri-wedding_updates.jpg

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a pale gold sherwani which he beautifully teamed with a heavy dupatta and a turban fit enough for a royal.

For the white wedding, the bride stepped out in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil. We think the gown with floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar is fit for a princess.

sdzcqlxw93ki2jdg0aqd.jpg

Meanwhile, groom Nick Jonas was seen in a custom Ralph Lauren six-button, double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up shoes.

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

