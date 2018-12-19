RCSC Organizes A Round Table Meeting On Modern Russia

RCSC Organizes A Round Table Meeting On Modern Russia

Dec. 19, 2018, 7:51 p.m.

Yuliya Androsova, director of Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) inaugurated a Round Table meeting on Modern Russia. She welcomed every participant and asked them to share their views and experiences.

Organized by Russian Centre of Science & Culture, the Round Table Meeting “Modern Russia” with the participants of "New Generation" from Nepal, Priyanka, Thapa from RCSC, moderated the program.

The main aim of this interactive program was to share the views and opinions and their experiences and knowledge gained by the Nepali participants of New Generation Program in Russia. The participants also discussed about the differences in program in Nepal and Russia and also how the knowledge gained can be used in Nepal and different parts of the world.

The program concluded with participants views on how and which sort of program can be done jointly with Russian Centre of Science and Culture in near future with the knowledge and experienced gained in programs of Russia. Further suggestions of improvement and betterment given by the participants were thankfully acknowledged by Russian Centre of Science and Culture. Presence of various media personalities was also seen in this program.

The program commenced with the introductory session of all the participants. Then the participations shared their experiences about their participation in New Generation programs in Russia. The participants also thanked Russian Centre of Science & Culture for providing them with the opportunity to be part of the different knowledgeable programs in Russia.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nijadh Is Appropriate Place For International Airport: National Assembly
Dec 19, 2018
Nepali Ambassador Subedi Presents Letters of Credence To Slovenian President
Dec 19, 2018
Nepali And Thai Business Communities Explores Investment Opportunities
Dec 19, 2018
Dr. Tulsi Giri No More
Dec 19, 2018
Eight Years Old Child Raped
Dec 19, 2018

More on News

Nijadh Is Appropriate Place For International Airport: National Assembly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Nepali Ambassador Subedi Presents Letters of Credence To Slovenian President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Nepali And Thai Business Communities Explores Investment Opportunities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Dr. Tulsi Giri No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
Penny Marshall: US TV Star And Director Dies Aged 75 By News Desk 12 hours, 52 minutes ago
Donald Trump's Foundation To Shut Down By News Desk 12 hours, 57 minutes ago

The Latest

HERITAGE RECONSTRUCTION Hurting Friendly Support By António Guterres Dec 19, 2018
Eight Years Old Child Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2018
Tanker Killed A Cyclist In Rupandehi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2018
NAC Appoints Captain Vijaya Lama As NAC’s New Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Offers Christmas Celebrations 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2018
Stroking Babies Gently Can Relieve Them Of Pain: Study By News Desk Dec 19, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75