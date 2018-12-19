RCSC Organizes A Round Table Meeting On Modern Russia

Yuliya Androsova, director of Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) inaugurated a Round Table meeting on Modern Russia. She welcomed every participant and asked them to share their views and experiences.

Organized by Russian Centre of Science & Culture, the Round Table Meeting “Modern Russia” with the participants of "New Generation" from Nepal, Priyanka, Thapa from RCSC, moderated the program.

The main aim of this interactive program was to share the views and opinions and their experiences and knowledge gained by the Nepali participants of New Generation Program in Russia. The participants also discussed about the differences in program in Nepal and Russia and also how the knowledge gained can be used in Nepal and different parts of the world.

The program concluded with participants views on how and which sort of program can be done jointly with Russian Centre of Science and Culture in near future with the knowledge and experienced gained in programs of Russia. Further suggestions of improvement and betterment given by the participants were thankfully acknowledged by Russian Centre of Science and Culture. Presence of various media personalities was also seen in this program.

The program commenced with the introductory session of all the participants. Then the participations shared their experiences about their participation in New Generation programs in Russia. The participants also thanked Russian Centre of Science & Culture for providing them with the opportunity to be part of the different knowledgeable programs in Russia.