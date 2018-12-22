MANITA AND SHRINKHALA Hits And Misses

Reaching top 10 in Miss Universe, Manita Devkota followed Miss World Contestant Shrinkhala Khatiwada

Dec. 22, 2018, 7:55 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

Although Nepal has seen many ups and downs this year, two Miss Nepal beauties, Shrinkhala Khatiwada and Manita Devkota, have set two records by reaching up to the top positions of Miss World and Miss Universe.

Miss Nepal title holders, Khatiwada and Devkota, have helped give the country the much-needed publicity in the global order. Held in Chinese city Sanya, Miss Nepal Khatiwada received wider public support from Nepali at home and Nepali Diasporas abroad.

Miss Nepal Manita Devkota reached among the top 10 in Miss Universe contest. This is the first time any Miss Nepal has reached to such a high position. Even Miss Nepal Shrinkhala ended up being among the top 15.

Devkota, like Khatiwada, got tripped up during the evening gown competition. First up was Green, who wore a glamorous, fitted silver dress with a thigh-high split. Green tried to walk slowly down the runway, but her heels ended up getting caught in her gown, prompting her to stop and adjust.

48374427_111351506579435_5876685295918776320_n.jpg

Devkota wore a white and orange asymmetrical ombre gown that flowed effortlessly. She stumbled toward the end of runway but maintained her composure.

Despite struggling down the runway, Green advanced to the final three. Unfortunately Devkota was not so lucky. She was eliminated.

Miss Nepal Manita Devkota walked on the stage during the Miss Universe 2018 competition. She made it to the top 10. This year our Miss Nepal world, Miss Nepal universe and miss Nepal earth have broken the records. This makes us believe we are capable to achieve big.

This year Miss World Nepal and Miss Universe Nepal were phenomenal. They made us believe that we can have the best contestant each year to break the record that we have till date. Winning a title doesn’t happen overnight.

A Correspondent

NEPAL AIRLINES Facing Assaults
Dec 22, 2018
IMF PREDICTION Growth Over 6.5
Dec 22, 2018
BANNING INDIAN RUPEES Currency Row
Dec 22, 2018
POLITICS Parties In Trouble
Dec 20, 2018
CASE OF NIRMALA PANTA: UN Concerned
Dec 09, 2018

More on National

ADB SASEC ROAD Road To Prosperity By Keshab Poudel 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
Chhaupadi: A Taboo Leading To Death And Various Health Issues In Women By Shweta Singh 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
HERITAGE RECONSTRUCTION Hurting Friendly Support By António Guterres 3 days, 6 hours ago
Constitutional Council Recommended Supreme Court Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana For The Post Of Chief Justice By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago
NEPAL’S 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM #HearMeToo: Kathmandu's Female Tempo Drivers By Saima Pun 1 week, 6 days ago
CASE OF NIRMALA PANTA: UN Concerned By A Correspondent 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Lalitpur Patriots Lifts Everest Premier League By News Desk Dec 22, 2018
NEPAL AIRLINES Facing Assaults By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2018
IMF PREDICTION Growth Over 6.5 By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2018
COP24 Outcomes And Nepal’s Participation By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Dec 22, 2018
BANNING INDIAN RUPEES Currency Row By A Correspondent Dec 22, 2018
A Male Perspective On Feminism By Deepak Raj Joshi Dec 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75