MANITA AND SHRINKHALA Hits And Misses

Although Nepal has seen many ups and downs this year, two Miss Nepal beauties, Shrinkhala Khatiwada and Manita Devkota, have set two records by reaching up to the top positions of Miss World and Miss Universe.

Miss Nepal title holders, Khatiwada and Devkota, have helped give the country the much-needed publicity in the global order. Held in Chinese city Sanya, Miss Nepal Khatiwada received wider public support from Nepali at home and Nepali Diasporas abroad.

Miss Nepal Manita Devkota reached among the top 10 in Miss Universe contest. This is the first time any Miss Nepal has reached to such a high position. Even Miss Nepal Shrinkhala ended up being among the top 15.

Devkota, like Khatiwada, got tripped up during the evening gown competition. First up was Green, who wore a glamorous, fitted silver dress with a thigh-high split. Green tried to walk slowly down the runway, but her heels ended up getting caught in her gown, prompting her to stop and adjust.

Devkota wore a white and orange asymmetrical ombre gown that flowed effortlessly. She stumbled toward the end of runway but maintained her composure.

Despite struggling down the runway, Green advanced to the final three. Unfortunately Devkota was not so lucky. She was eliminated.

Miss Nepal Manita Devkota walked on the stage during the Miss Universe 2018 competition. She made it to the top 10. This year our Miss Nepal world, Miss Nepal universe and miss Nepal earth have broken the records. This makes us believe we are capable to achieve big.

This year Miss World Nepal and Miss Universe Nepal were phenomenal. They made us believe that we can have the best contestant each year to break the record that we have till date. Winning a title doesn’t happen overnight.