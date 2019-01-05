Tottenham Hotspur Beat Tranmere Rovers 7-0 In FA Cup For Biggest Away Win

Tottenham Hotspur Beat Tranmere Rovers 7-0 In FA Cup For Biggest Away Win

Jan. 5, 2019, 10:07 a.m.

Tottenham recorded the biggest away win in club history on Friday as Fernando Llorente scored a hat trick to help crush fourth-tier Tranmere 7-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Tranmere held out until right back Serge Aurier got Tottenham rolling with a shot from 25 meters (27 yards) five minutes before halftime.

Aurier, returning from a groin issue that had sidelined him for eight matches, powerfully struck a swerving shot into the corner of the net for his first of two goals.

Son Heung-min led Tottenham’s attack throughout the match and set up Llorente and Aurier early in the second half before making it 4-0 with a goal of his own in the 57th.

Llorente then added back-to-back goals in the 71st and 72nd and late substitute Harry Kane showed no mercy by capping the demolition.

It was Kane’s 159th goal for Tottenham, tying him with Cliff Jones for fourth on the club’s career scoring list.

Llorente was making his second start of the season. It was his second hat trick for Tottenham after also scoring three times against Rochdale last season in a FA Cup fifth-round replay.

“I am so, so pleased because the team is performing very well away from home, they’re showing great character,” said coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose team is third in the Premier League.

Pochettino made eight changes to his starting lineup from Tuesday’s win over Cardiff City.

“I’m happy today because we keep (up) the level and we keep going in that competition which is important for the club,” Pochettino said. “It’s so important to manage the squad to try and give some rest to the players when they need (it).”

Pochettino gave debuts in the second half to George March and TJ Eyoma.

Besides the biggest road victory for the club founded in 1882, it was also its largest margin of victory since beating Wigan Athletic 9-1 in 2009.

Courtesy: AP

News Desk

Too Much Sleep May Lead To Early Death: Study
Jan 05, 2019
Bluefin Sold For $3 Million In First 2019 Sale At Tokyo Market
Jan 05, 2019
Nancy Pelosi Elected Speaker Of The House Of Representatives For The Second Time
Jan 04, 2019
China Releases Pictures from Moon's Far Side
Jan 04, 2019
Government Formed A Committee To Probe Irregularities On Nepal Airlines A330 Deal
Jan 04, 2019

More on Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned Player Of The Year At 2018 Globe Soccer Awards By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Man City Defeats Liverpool 2-1 By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Serena Williams & Roger Federer To Play For First Time By News Desk 4 days, 10 hours ago
Serie A Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice As VAR Helps Juventus To 2-1 Win By News Desk 6 days, 10 hours ago
India Vs Australia 3rd Test: India Beat Australia By 137 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In Series By News Desk 6 days, 10 hours ago
Liverpool Thump Newcastle To Extend Lead At Top By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Lithium Battery Makes Nepal’s Safa Tempo More Energy Efficient By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2019
BU Study Explores Strife Of Nepal’s Female Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2019
Japan Provides Support To Construct A Care Home For HIV/AIDS Affected Women And Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2019
Too Much Sleep May Lead To Early Death: Study By News Desk Jan 05, 2019
Bluefin Sold For $3 Million In First 2019 Sale At Tokyo Market By News Desk Jan 05, 2019
Nancy Pelosi Elected Speaker Of The House Of Representatives For The Second Time By News Desk Jan 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75