Japanese Foreign Minister To Visit Nepal

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono is paying an official visit to Nepal from 9 to 10 January 2019. He is paying Nepal visit at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit, Japanese foreign minister Konois scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President and the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs will hold delegation-level bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Kono on 9 January which will be followed by Joint Press Briefing. Foreign Minister Gyawali will host a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary.