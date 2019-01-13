Japan Hands Over Latest Diagnostic Devices to Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre

Spouse of the Japanese Ambassador to Nepal, Mrs. Eriko Saigo, handed over the latest diagnostic devices to the Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lalitpur District.

The Project for the Provision of Medical Equipment for the Nepal Cancer Hospital in Lalitpur Metropolitan City is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance for the Center is USD 84,551 (approximately NPR 8.7 million).

The project supports the installation of state-of-the-art equipment, such as a portable ultrasound with an echocardiography (ECG) machine for diagnosis, diagnostic devices for pancreatic duodenum cancer (ERCP), and a bronchoscope for diagnosis of lung cancer. The project assists the hospital to widen its range of services to include accurate check-ups and surgeries for cancer patients in Nepal.

The Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Harisiddhi is a specialized hospital for cancer and has been offering services to more than 5,000 patients every year. The hospital also organizes free cancer screening in the rural areas which the International Concern Center Nepal has been supporting.

“The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute towards enhancing the hospital’s services for cancer patients. We also hope that, with the success of the project, the bilateral friendship between Japan and Nepal will be further enhanced,” said a press release issued by The Embassy of Japan.