Japan Hands Over Latest Diagnostic Devices to Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre

Japan Hands Over Latest Diagnostic Devices to Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre

Jan. 13, 2019, 12:38 p.m.

Spouse of the Japanese Ambassador to Nepal, Mrs. Eriko Saigo, handed over the latest diagnostic devices to the Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lalitpur District.

The Project for the Provision of Medical Equipment for the Nepal Cancer Hospital in Lalitpur Metropolitan City is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance for the Center is USD 84,551 (approximately NPR 8.7 million).

The project supports the installation of state-of-the-art equipment, such as a portable ultrasound with an echocardiography (ECG) machine for diagnosis, diagnostic devices for pancreatic duodenum cancer (ERCP), and a bronchoscope for diagnosis of lung cancer. The project assists the hospital to widen its range of services to include accurate check-ups and surgeries for cancer patients in Nepal.

The Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Harisiddhi is a specialized hospital for cancer and has been offering services to more than 5,000 patients every year. The hospital also organizes free cancer screening in the rural areas which the International Concern Center Nepal has been supporting.

IMG_2241.JPG

“The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute towards enhancing the hospital’s services for cancer patients. We also hope that, with the success of the project, the bilateral friendship between Japan and Nepal will be further enhanced,” said a press release issued by The Embassy of Japan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend
Jan 13, 2019
Nepal and France Launch Commemorative Events To Mark 70th Anniversary
Jan 13, 2019
Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets External Affairs Minister of India Swaraj
Jan 13, 2019
President of India Confers Honorary Rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief General Thapa
Jan 13, 2019
6 Persons Killed And 6 Injured In 5 Separate Road Accidents
Jan 11, 2019

More on News

Nepal and France Launch Commemorative Events To Mark 70th Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 8 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Meets External Affairs Minister of India Swaraj By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
President of India Confers Honorary Rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 11 minutes ago
Embassy Of India Celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Wife Divorcing After 25 Years By News Desk 3 days, 14 hours ago
Foreign Min Gyawali Off To New Delhi Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Announces 40 Percent Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 13, 2019
Stat Corruption And Bleeding Tax Payers By Kedar Neupane Jan 13, 2019
COMMUNITY MANAGED IRRIGATION Small Is Beautiful By Keshab Poudel Jan 13, 2019
Loktantra's Tottering Edifice By Dipak Gyawali Jan 12, 2019
Water Governance Challenge: To Develop Or To Manage? By Pratik Poudel Jan 12, 2019
“Abiding Constitution Will Avert Conflict” By Keshab Poudel Jan 12, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75