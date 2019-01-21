IGP Khanal Opens Citizen Help Desk

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal said that social crimes like cyber crime, drug trafficking, violence against cannot solve just single efforts of Nepal Police and said that the community's partnership and cooperation is necessary to address such crimes.

Addressing a program after opening newly constructed Citizen Help Desk at Metropolitan Police premises, IGP Khanal said Nepal Police has been working hard to eradicate the goons, financial crime, human trafficking and other crimes from capital Kathmandu. He said that community's active participation in eradicating such crimes encouraging.

He also distributed certificate to those who supported to establish Desk. he handed over a certificate to CEO of Nepal Bangladesh Bank Gyanendra Prasad Dhungana for building the desk. Similarly, he also handed over certificate to other parties like Subisu Cable Network for installing free Wi-Fi, Biswas Neal and Samrachyak Samuha for providing furniture.