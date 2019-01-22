PM Oli In Davos

Prime Minister. K P Sharma Oli arrived in Davos, Switzerland, this afternoon leading a Nepali delegation to attend the 49th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to a news release issued by Embassy of Nepal Geneva, Switzerland, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a session on ‘Strategic Outlook on South Asia’. He will also attend the opening plenary Session of the WEF Annual Meeting in the morning tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by his spouse Radhika Shakya. Other members of his delegation include Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Finance Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Foreign Affairs Advisor Dr. Rajan Bhattarai, Vice Chairperson of the National Planning Commission Dr. Puspa Raj Kadel and other high-ranking officials.

The Prime Minister and his delegation will return to Kathmandu on 26 January.