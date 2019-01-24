Petra Kvitova Beats Danielle Collins To Reach Final

Petra Kvitova reached her first Grand Slam final since being stabbed, beating unseeded American Danielle Collins under the roof after extreme heat at the Australian Open.

Czech Kvitova, seeded eighth, dominated a tie-break to win a tight first set, in which the roof was closed at 4-4.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, 28, controlled the second as Collins, 25, grew frustrated.

Kvitova won 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 and will meet Naomi Osaka or Karolina Pliskova.

Victory for Pliskova against the US Open champion later on Thursday would set up an all-Czech final for the first time in a women's singles at a Grand Slam.

A vicious forehand winner sealed victory on Kvitova's first match point as she reached her first Australian Open final.

"This means everything, that's why I work really hard - to be in a final at a Grand Slam," she said.

"Finally, I made it deep into a major. Whatever happens in the final I am very happy."

If Kvitova goes on to win the final, she will beat Osaka or Pliskova in the battle to replace Romania's Simona Halep as the world number one.

