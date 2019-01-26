Rain Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology announced partly to generally cloudy throughout Nepal on Saturday. According to a bulletin, light rain to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region. The division also announced the possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

The division recorded rainfall in many districts of Far Western, Karnali and Province 5 with 43.6 highest rainfalls recorded in Nepalgunj followed by Dadeldhura 37.6 MM, 25.0 MM, Birendrangar 22.9, Dhangadhi 15.6 and Birendranagar 22.5.

Similarly, rain also occurred in Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Dhankuta and Taplejung and Janakpur.

Likewise, there will be generally cloudy with light to moderate snowfall at many places in the Himalayan region.