Rain Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal

Rain Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal

Jan. 26, 2019, 9:32 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology announced partly to generally cloudy throughout Nepal on Saturday. According to a bulletin, light rain to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region. The division also announced the possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

The division recorded rainfall in many districts of Far Western, Karnali and Province 5 with 43.6 highest rainfalls recorded in Nepalgunj followed by Dadeldhura 37.6 MM, 25.0 MM, Birendrangar 22.9, Dhangadhi 15.6 and Birendranagar 22.5.

Similarly, rain also occurred in Kathmandu, Biratnagar, Dhankuta and Taplejung and Janakpur.

Likewise, there will be generally cloudy with light to moderate snowfall at many places in the Himalayan region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception To Celebrate The Republic Day
Jan 26, 2019
SAARC Committed To Promote Women’s Welfare And Empowerment
Jan 26, 2019
PM Oli Attended Reception In Switzerland
Jan 26, 2019
BANDIPUR Attracting Tourists As A Travel Destination
Jan 25, 2019
Life After Rain In Remote Villages Of Gorkha (Photo Feature)
Jan 25, 2019

More on News

SAARC Committed To Promote Women’s Welfare And Empowerment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
PM Oli Attended Reception In Switzerland By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
Whatsapp, Instagram And Messenger To 'Merge' By News Desk 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Minister Pun Thanks Japan For Valuable Supports To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
International Community Urges Nepal Government To Respect The Voices Of Victims On Transitional Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago

The Latest

The Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception To Celebrate The Republic Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2019
JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER’S VISIT Strengthening Relations By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019
NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS At People’s Level By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019
India Celebrates 70th Republic: PM Modi Places Wreath At Amar Jawan Jyoti By News Desk Jan 26, 2019
Climate Change: Within And After Cop24 By Batu Uprety Jan 26, 2019
POLITICS Lull Before Storm By A Correspondent Jan 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75