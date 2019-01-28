Morang District Administration Imposes Prohibition Order

Morang District Administration Imposes Prohibition Order

Jan. 28, 2019, 2:49 p.m.

Morang DistrictAdministration imposed Prohibition order in three kilometer range from Biratchowk of Sunderharaicha Municipality to Belipur areas following the violence.

The violence erupted after a tripper killed eleven year girl Laxmi Dhakal at Sisoghari while crossing the road. After excavation of stone and sand in the rivers in northern Morang, the traffic volumes of tripper have intensified and increased the risk of accidents.

According to Police, the demonstrators burnt six trippers on the road. Local people created obstruction to firefighters rushed to control the fire.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

