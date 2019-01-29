Minister Pun Announces Compensation For Those Killed In Electrocution

Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation announced to provide Rs.500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand) each to those who killed from electrocution last week in janakpurdham.

Minister Barsha Man Pun Ananta said that the government will provide completion to those died and bare the entire medical bill of injured. Last week six people died and 21 injured when the bus touched electric wire in Sabaila Municipality of Dhanusha district. They were returning from a marriage procession.

Out of 21 admitted to the hospital, 19 have already discharged from the hospital and under a treatment back home.