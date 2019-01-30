IGP Khanal Urges Police Officers To Work Honestly

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal directed police officials to work to strengthen the police organization. He said that technical employees have a major role to make it efficient and strong.

Presenting Insignia to recently promoted technical officers of Nepal Police IGP Khanal urged police officers to work professionally with honesty and integrity and positive thinking.

He said that the technical manpower are not only for support staff they too have important role to play in any operation and urged the police officers to work with positive mindset. He also said that Nepal Police need to have to work with a commitment of prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali.

IGP Khanal also said that there need to equip Nepal Police with resources including schools and hospitals. He granted insignia to 12 Deputy Superintendent of Police from Inspector and 29 from Sub-inspector to Inspector.