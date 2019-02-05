Japan Hands Over Technical Machinery to Manmohan Memorial Polytechnic in Morang District

Japan Hands Over Technical Machinery to Manmohan Memorial Polytechnic in Morang District

Feb. 5, 2019, 2:04 p.m.

An official from the Embassy of Japan in Nepal, Masao Kunisada, handed over technical machinery to Manmohan Memorial Polytechnic located in Biratnagar, Morang District.

The Project for the Installation of Technical Machinery for Manmohan Memorial Polytechnic in Morang District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The total grant assistance is USD 75,167 (approximately NPR 7.7 million).

The project supported the installation of high quality technical machines such as total stations, digital theodolites, a universal testing machine, air and oil circuit breakers, and a micro-hydro model. The technical equipment will enable students to acquire practical engineering knowledge and skills to conduct their research and experiments.

Manmohan Polytechnic is located in Hattimuda, Morang District. The school was founded in 2003 and currently 1,600 students study there under various courses of civil, mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering.

Given its location, there are many students from different backgrounds. 75% of its students are Madeshi, Tharu, and other minority groups. For financially disadvantaged students, the school offers special scholarships that cover half the tuition fee. This system encourages students from ethnic minorities to obtain specific technical skills for their financial improvement and employment opportunities which will support the vitalization of rural towns in the southern part of Nepal.

"The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute to enhance the quality of the curricula offered in the south-eastern region of Nepal. The Embassy also hopes that the bilateral friendship between Japan and Nepal will be further enhanced by the successful implementation of the project," said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.

