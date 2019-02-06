Five Die And Six Injure In Road Accidents

Five Die And Six Injure In Road Accidents

Feb. 6, 2019, 1:47 p.m.

Five people killed and six injured in four separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Siraha, Nuwakot and Rupandehi.

Suman Budhathoki,24, and Ali Miaya, 30, died on the spot when a jeep they were travelling crashed in Thaprek of Panchakanya Rural Municipality-4. Budhathoki , resident of Parwanipur and Miya of Dang were died on the way to hospital. Two other injured in the accidents were admitted to Grandy Hospital and two other in TU Teaching Hospital.

According to Central News Bulletin of Nepal Police, twenty years old Shyam BK, a resident of Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchwok district, died after a tipper hit his motorbike in Khahare chwok of Manahara Municipality ward 7. Pillion Nisan BK was admitted to Trauma Center in Bir Hospital. Police is searching absconded tipper driver.

Eight years old Melina Rai of Karjnha Municipality of Siraha died after truck hit her while walking on the footpath in Bagaha bridge of same municipality.

Thirty-five years old Allaha Odin Sen Mansuri,a resident of Gorakhpur, India died after a truck hit him at the road. In the accident pillion Golu Muslman, who was seriously injured, admitted to Lumbini Zonal Hospital.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Tourism Promotion Summit Held In Chennai
Feb 06, 2019
Nepal-India Trade Treaty Needs Revisions: Dr. Pandey
Feb 06, 2019
CAPA Summit Begins In Doha
Feb 06, 2019
Sonam Losar Celebrated
Feb 05, 2019
Pakistan Wants Regional Peace And Stability
Feb 05, 2019

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Five Years Girl Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Four Die In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Three Killed In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Metropolitan Police Arrested 2 Persons With Tiger Bone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
SP Of Armed Police And Two Other Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Six Die In Six Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal Tourism Promotion Summit Held In Chennai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
Nepal-India Trade Treaty Needs Revisions: Dr. Pandey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
CAPA Summit Begins In Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019
Exercise Can Help You Think Better: Study By News Desk Feb 06, 2019
Sooraj Barjatya And Salman Khan To Come Together For A Family Drama By News Desk Feb 06, 2019
INF Nuclear Treaty: Russia Plans New Missile Systems After Pullout By News Desk Feb 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75