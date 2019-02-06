Five Die And Six Injure In Road Accidents

Five people killed and six injured in four separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Siraha, Nuwakot and Rupandehi.

Suman Budhathoki,24, and Ali Miaya, 30, died on the spot when a jeep they were travelling crashed in Thaprek of Panchakanya Rural Municipality-4. Budhathoki , resident of Parwanipur and Miya of Dang were died on the way to hospital. Two other injured in the accidents were admitted to Grandy Hospital and two other in TU Teaching Hospital.

According to Central News Bulletin of Nepal Police, twenty years old Shyam BK, a resident of Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchwok district, died after a tipper hit his motorbike in Khahare chwok of Manahara Municipality ward 7. Pillion Nisan BK was admitted to Trauma Center in Bir Hospital. Police is searching absconded tipper driver.

Eight years old Melina Rai of Karjnha Municipality of Siraha died after truck hit her while walking on the footpath in Bagaha bridge of same municipality.

Thirty-five years old Allaha Odin Sen Mansuri,a resident of Gorakhpur, India died after a truck hit him at the road. In the accident pillion Golu Muslman, who was seriously injured, admitted to Lumbini Zonal Hospital.