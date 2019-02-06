Good Education Ensures A Better Future: Ambassador Benny Omer

Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal said that the best long-term investment of a leader is providing good education to his/her people in order to ensure a better future for the next generation and the future of the nation.

Addressing a program on Volunteer's day, ambassador highlighted the importance of volunterism in making changes in society.

Speaking at the event, Nabin Manadhar, Chairman of Ward No. 17, Kathmandu Metropolitan City said, “The students come without having breakfast. In such a situation, it’s hard for students to concentrate on their study. Now with the lunch provision, I hope that it will improve the nutrition and academic performance of the students. We are grateful to the Embassy.”

Dr. Anjaan Shakya, Nepali Ambassador-Designate to Israel who was also present at the event wished that the Embassy will continue to do similar kind of activities in future too. She further expressed her desire to celebrate her birthday in the same school with children,

Continuing the trend of organizing Volunteers’ Day, which was set 9 years ago, Shalom Club members joined hands with the Embassy for this voluntary social service. Basic food items like rice and lentils, sufficient for approximately one year were donated for the children of the school. In addition, sports materials were handed over. The school premise was also cleaned trying to make the environment plastic-free, which will be recycled later on. Besides, the nursery room for the toddlers was renovated.

Following the saying, “the heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make the difference in the lives of others,” the Embassy of Israel in Nepal in cooperation with Shalom Club Nepal organized Volunteers’ Day today, 6th February 2019 at Shanti Shikshya Mandir Madhyamik Vidhyalaya, Thahity Chowk, Thamel, Kathmandu.

Shanti Shikshya Mandir Madhyamik Vidhyalaya is the government school that runs the classes from Nursery to Grade 10. Most of the schoolchildren belong to the families of labor background and local vendors. The children often come to the school without having breakfast. The Embassy is hopeful that the free lunch provision at the school will improve the nutrition and academic performance of the underprivileged children, which might also help in improving attendance rate of the pupils.

Shalom Club Nepal is the club of MASHAV graduates, the Nepalese who went to Israel to participate in different short professional courses.