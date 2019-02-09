Notes From The Editor

Feb. 9, 2019

Nepal’s politics is heating up. With the announcement of protest programs in street and disruption in the parliament, main opposition party Nepali Congress has shown that it will not let prime Minister KP Sharma led government to move smoothly. Co-chair of NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is not supporting PM Oli. Prchanda’s recent statement on Venezuela has already pushed Oli in defense. At a time when the government is trying to move ahead, PM Oli is facing a big political opposition within and outside. As Nepal’s internal politics has been passing through such a turmoil for last six decades, we see political instability as Nepal’s fate. Instead of focusing on the political course, we have decided to look into the problems of air pollution of Kathmandu Valley as our cover story for this issue. In the last few years, Kathmandu Valley’s air quality has been deteriorating. During the winter, it goes from bad to worse. With contaminations of so many harmful particles, the air is not breathable. Studies and research have shown that the air is not breathable for new born babies and elderly. Despite such warnings, the government is yet to take effective and meaningful measures to contain it. Recent studies and reports have shown that the air pollution is one of the main killers of Nepal. Our reporter has made efforts to analyze different dimensions of the air pollution and its implications in human life. Along with this, we also cover various contemporary issues.

