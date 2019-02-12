US Border Security Deal Reached To Avert New US Shutdown

US Border Security Deal Reached To Avert New US Shutdown

Feb. 12, 2019, 8:57 a.m.

Democrats and Republicans have reached an agreement in principle over border security to fund the US government and avert another partial shutdown.

Lawmakers said the deal had been struck in a closed-door meeting in Washington.

No details have been released and it is unclear whether President Donald Trump will back the agreement. He is now addressing a political rally in Texas.

Talks had previously stalled on the detention of undocumented immigrants and funding for Mr Trump's border wall.

A deal must be reached by Friday when funding will run out for some agencies.

The previous shutdown lasted 35 days and was the longest in US history.

The shutdown's cost to the US economy was estimated at $11bn (£8.5bn).

What is known about the deal?

It was clinched on Monday evening - after several hours of talks between Democratic and Republican negotiators.

Emerging from the talks, Rep Senator Richard Shelby said all outstanding issues had been resolved.

"We got an agreement on all of it," he said. He added that staff members would work out the details later in the week.

Reports say the deal includes $1.375bn (£1.07bn) in funding for physical barriers - much less than the $5.7bn President Trump has been demanding.

Democrats were also demanding to limit the number of undocumented migrants already in the US who can be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It was agreed to bring down that number to 40,250 from the current 49,057, reports say.

Why is there the risk of another shutdown?

On 25 January, President Trump agreed to a three-week spending deal to end the shutdown and allow Congress to reach an agreement.

That funding ends at midnight on Friday.

Mr Trump made building a wall on the border with Mexico one of his key promises in the 2016 campaign.

The president has backed away from calls to make Mexico pay for a concrete wall but during his State of the Union speech last Tuesday - delayed because of the previous shutdown - he insisted on a "smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier".

He has previously threatened to declare a national emergency and fund the wall without Congress. But this idea is disliked even by some fellow Republicans, and Democrats are likely to challenge it in the courts.

_105600826_us_shutdown_35daysv3-nc.png

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Heated Tobacco Devices Equally Harmful As E-Cigarettes, Smoking: Study
Feb 13, 2019
Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Starrer Promises To Be An Engaging Whodunit
Feb 13, 2019
PSG Beat Manchester United 2-0 At Old Trafford
Feb 13, 2019
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Found Guilty In US
Feb 13, 2019
New ‘Trojan Horse’ Drug Kills Cancer From Inside
Feb 12, 2019

More on International

Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Found Guilty In US By News Desk 17 hours, 22 minutes ago
VENEZUELA ROW Government In Defensive By A Correspondent 4 days, 16 hours ago
United Nations Urges Japan To Let Children Be Children By News Desk 5 days, 17 hours ago
Trump Now Says He Wants More Legal Immigration By News Desk 6 days, 16 hours ago
INF Nuclear Treaty: Russia Plans New Missile Systems After Pullout By News Desk 1 week ago
Venezuela Civil War Threat 'An Invention' By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Bhutanese Refugee Girl Wins 5K Race By Deepesh Das Shrestha Feb 13, 2019
KOICA Volunteer To Nepal Minkyoung Organizes Health Camp In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces Special Valentine's Dinner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
New Gandak Waterways To Link Nepal's Trivenghat With Hajipur In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
Heated Tobacco Devices Equally Harmful As E-Cigarettes, Smoking: Study By News Desk Feb 13, 2019
Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Starrer Promises To Be An Engaging Whodunit By News Desk Feb 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75