Bhutanese Refugee Girl Wins 5K Race

Bhutanese Refugee Girl Wins 5K Race

Feb. 13, 2019, 3:21 p.m.

DAMAK - A 12-year refugee girl, whose parents escaped Bhutan and arrived in Nepal in the early 1990s, won a five kilometre running challenge in Damak Open Marathon event held in Jhapa district on Saturday (9 February).

Sandhya Sangden, a fourth grade student of New Horizon Academy, living in Pathari-Sanischare Settlement, stood first in the 5K run in the girl’s age group category of 5 to 12 years.

“I am very happy,” said Sandhya after her name was announced as the winner. “I had not thought about winning. I just kept running and I surprised myself.”

It was Sandhya’s maiden participation in the marathon event, which introduced children’s category for the first time this year.

“I had won several medals in running competition in my school. This is the first time I ran for such a long distance,” said Sandhya.

This year, more than 600 runners including 25 Bhutanese refugees from two settlements of Beldangi and Pathari-Sanischare participated in the annual sporting event.

Over the past three years, UNHCR Sub-Office in Damak has symbolically supported the event and the nominal support has helped to fostering good relations between refugees and the host community.

“The bonding and friendship between people, irrespective of their background and status, has been a hallmark of Damak Open Marathon,” said Diwas Rai, the organizer of the event.

“We are happy that we have been able to contribute in peaceful co-existence between the locals and refugees through sporting events like running,” said Rai.

Sandhya received the prize money of NPR 7,000 (USD 60) and a medal from Nepal’s legendary Olympian athlete Baikuntha Manandhar.

In a very kind solidarity gesture that was very inspiring, Sandhya and despite her personal needs for the money, had gladly donated NPR 1,000 to the Bhutanese Refugee Children Forum (BRCF), which has been working for the welfare of refugee children residing in two refugee settlements in Jhapa and Morang districts, through awareness raising activities and mainstreaming collaboration with the host community children.

The main event of 15 km run in Damak Open Marathon was won by Tirtha Pun and Kanchi Maya Koju in the male and female category respectively.

Damak Marathon.jpg

Children participating in the 5K Run.

Bhutantese refugees at Damak Marathon.jpg

Participants taking photo with Nepal’s legendary Olympian athlete Baikuntha Manandhar.

damak marathon staring point.jpg

Runners getting ready for the Damak Open Marathon event.

All the photos courtesy to Damak Run organizer

Deepesh Das Shrestha.jpg

Deepesh Das Shrestha

Shrestha is a senior external relations associate with UNHCR. He can be reached at shrestde@unhcr.org.

Beldangi Refugee Camp
Oct 06, 2017
Solar Lights Brighten The Lives Of Refugees And Host Communities
Aug 31, 2017

More on National

Civil Military Relation: In Present Socio Political Environment Of Nepal By COAS General Purna Chandra Thapa 4 days, 4 hours ago
TRANSITIONAL JUSTICE Victim Voices By A Correspondent 4 days, 5 hours ago
EIA Facilitating Development By A Correspondent 4 days, 5 hours ago
HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE Solidarity For Cause By A Correspondent 4 days, 5 hours ago
NEPAL-FRANCE Seven Decades Of Relations By A Correspondent 4 days, 6 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA WATER RESOURCES MEET: Trust Deficit By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

KOICA Volunteer To Nepal Minkyoung Organizes Health Camp In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces Special Valentine's Dinner By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
New Gandak Waterways To Link Nepal's Trivenghat With Hajipur In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2019
Heated Tobacco Devices Equally Harmful As E-Cigarettes, Smoking: Study By News Desk Feb 13, 2019
Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu Starrer Promises To Be An Engaging Whodunit By News Desk Feb 13, 2019
PSG Beat Manchester United 2-0 At Old Trafford By News Desk Feb 13, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75