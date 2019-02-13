Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces Special Valentine's Dinner

Feb. 13, 2019, 1:29 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Announces Special Evening on Valentine Day. In its press relese, the hotel says reignite the passion on this unforgettable evening and shower your partner with romance , gourmet food and the amorous chords of Live Violin on February 14.

The rate is NPR 7,000 per couple plus taxes for a four course meal at Rox Restaurant at 6:30 PM onwards.

According to a press release issued by Mohini Shrestha, Marketing Communications Manager, couples will receive a glass of sparkling wine, an elegant single red rose, one Chocolate Cake (per couple) . There is also a chance to win a stay at a Hyatt hotel.

Four Course Valentine Special set menu includes Pan seared Prawns and scallops Prawns, scallops, caponata, bisque form or Mushroom, green peas goat cheese tart Button mushroom, green peas, pastry tart, goat cheese.

Strawberry risotto Strawberry, rice, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction, Salmon wellington, chocolate sauce Norwegian salmon, puff pastry, spinach, mushroom Or Mix vegetarian Wellington Mix vegetables, cheese, and tomato sauce.

Crunchy Nuts and Mascarpone cheese Fudge Delight will serve as desert.

Strawberry risotto.jpg

Salmon wellington, chocolate sauce-2.jpg

Pan seared Prawns and scallops (3).jpg

