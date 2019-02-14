Japan Provides Support To Construct A Health Center In Chaudandigadhi

Japan Constructs a Health Center in Chaudandigadhi Municipality, Udayapur District

Feb. 14, 2019, 4:50 p.m.

Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Nepal Yoshioka, signed a grant contract for the construction of a health center in Chaudandigadhi Municipality, Udayapur District.

The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Mausham Rai, Chairperson of the Female Awareness Campaign Team Nepal (FACT Nepal).

The Project for the Construction of a Health Center in Chaudandigadi Municipality, Udayapur District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 67,944 (approximately NPR 8.0 million).

Japan support for health in Udayapur.jpg

The project will support the construction of a health center with an emergency department. Currently, the Municipality runs a small health post in the area in a rented residential house. The health post has two small rooms and there is no facility to ensure the necessary hygiene and safety environment for medical treatment.

The new health center will have enough space and facilities to provide medical services to the local communities. Especially, the health center will focus on maternity health and children’s healthy development by providing the necessary vaccinations and regular check-ups.

FACT Nepal has been contributing to the betterment of health services in the region since its establishment in 2004. They provide training and awareness campaigns on public health, early child development education, and income generation for local women in Udayapur District.

"The Embassy of Japan expects this project will improve the health care services for the people in rural areas and that more people will have access to basic medical treatment in the vicinity. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal," said a press release.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Inaugurates People's Hydropower Program
Feb 14, 2019
WWF Nepal Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of TGG And Launches New App
Feb 14, 2019
Prime Minister Inaugurates Hester Biosciences Nepal Plant At Nala Ugrachandi
Feb 14, 2019
Japan Provides Grant To Water Access In Sindhupalchowk
Feb 14, 2019
Qatar Airways GCEO Welcomes the “Doha Declaration”
Feb 14, 2019

More on News

PM Oli Inaugurates People's Hydropower Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 31 minutes ago
Prime Minister Inaugurates Hester Biosciences Nepal Plant At Nala Ugrachandi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
Japan Provides Grant To Water Access In Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
High Level Delegation From Yunnan Province Visited Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Iran Suicide Bombing 'Kills 27 Revolutionary Guards' By News Desk 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
KOICA Volunteer To Nepal Minkyoung Organizes Health Camp In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

WWF Nepal Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of TGG And Launches New App By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2019
Qatar Airways GCEO Welcomes the “Doha Declaration” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2019
World Employment and Social Outlook – Declining Employment Opportunities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 14, 2019
Exercise May Protect Against Alzheimer’s: Study By News Desk Feb 14, 2019
Gully Boy Review: This Is A Film To Enjoy By News Desk Feb 14, 2019
Real Madrid Wins Champions League By News Desk Feb 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75