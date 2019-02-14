Japan Provides Support To Construct A Health Center In Chaudandigadhi

Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Nepal Yoshioka, signed a grant contract for the construction of a health center in Chaudandigadhi Municipality, Udayapur District.

The grant contract was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Mausham Rai, Chairperson of the Female Awareness Campaign Team Nepal (FACT Nepal).

The Project for the Construction of a Health Center in Chaudandigadi Municipality, Udayapur District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government. The total grant assistance is USD 67,944 (approximately NPR 8.0 million).

The project will support the construction of a health center with an emergency department. Currently, the Municipality runs a small health post in the area in a rented residential house. The health post has two small rooms and there is no facility to ensure the necessary hygiene and safety environment for medical treatment.

The new health center will have enough space and facilities to provide medical services to the local communities. Especially, the health center will focus on maternity health and children’s healthy development by providing the necessary vaccinations and regular check-ups.

FACT Nepal has been contributing to the betterment of health services in the region since its establishment in 2004. They provide training and awareness campaigns on public health, early child development education, and income generation for local women in Udayapur District.

"The Embassy of Japan expects this project will improve the health care services for the people in rural areas and that more people will have access to basic medical treatment in the vicinity. The Embassy also hopes the assistance will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal," said a press release.