Nepal Government Condemns Terrorist Attack In Jammu And Kashmir

The Government of Nepal strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir today that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of India, and wishes speedy recovery of those injured.

“In line with its principled position, Nepal unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot be justified on any ground,” said a press release.