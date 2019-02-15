Police Arrested Two Persons Allegedly Involve In Raping Children In Two Separate Incidents

Police in Arghakhanchi district arrested Sixty eight years Dunne BK , a resident of Mallarani Rural Municipality-2, for allegedly raping 12 years old girl. A team of police arrested BK who was absconded after raping the girl.

Similarly, police in Morang arrested Salmodin Miya, 22, a city safari driver, arrested attempting to rape eleven year old girl in sugar cane field of Ikara of Biratnaagar Metropolitan City. Resident of Duhabibhalub Municipality ward no 9, local resident arrested Miya when child cried.

