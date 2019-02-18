Saudi Prince Signs $20bn In Deals With Pakistan

Saudi Prince Signs $20bn In Deals With Pakistan

Feb. 18, 2019, 8:24 a.m.

Saudi Arabia has signed investment deals worth $20bn (£15.5bn) with Pakistan, as the south Asian country looks to bolster its fragile economy.

It comes as part of a high-profile Asian tour by the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Pakistan urgently needs to address a balance of payments crisis and is looking to international backers for support.

The deals include an $8bn oil refinery in the key port city of Gwadar.

Other agreements centred on the energy and mining sector, according to reports.

"It's big for phase one, and definitely it will grow every month and every year, and it will be beneficial to both countries," the crown prince said.

Pakistan is desperate for cash. The central bank has only $8bn left in foreign reserves and faces a balance of payments crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been seeking help from friendly countries in order to cut the size of the bailout package his country is likely to need from the International Monetary Fund, under very strict conditions.

The country is seeking its 13th bailout since the late 1980s and Saudi Arabia has already provided a $6bn loan.

Charm offensive

Pakistan is the first stop on an Asian tour by the crown prince, known as MBS, ahead of scheduled visits to China and India.

The prince is seeking to recast his international image in the wake of the Jamal Khashoggi affair. The journalist was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

Against this backdrop, the current tour can be seen as a charm offensive by MBS, who is seeking to bolster relationships with dependable allies as he doles out cash, says the BBC's Abid Hussain.

While Pakistan stands to benefit from Saudi Arabia's largesse, the south Asian country is also important to the kingdom.

The two countries have a long-standing military relationship and the MBS visit comes at a time when geopolitics in the region are shifting - including concerns over the influence of Iran.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Fast And Furious 9 To Release On May 22, 2020
Feb 18, 2019
Chris Gayle To Retire From Odis After ICC World Cup 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Nepal Losses To Myanmar 1-3 In Hero Gold Cup Women’s International Tournament
Feb 17, 2019
Flare 10 Billion Times More Powerful Than Solar Flares Discovered
Feb 15, 2019
10 Days Before Show Time, A Full-On Revolt Over The Oscars
Feb 15, 2019

More on International

US Military Planes Carrying Aid Arrive Near Venezuelan Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 15 minutes ago
Serious Security Lapse By Indian Forces In Pulwama Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
40 CRPF Men Killed In Worst Terror Attack On Forces In Kashmir, India Condemns Pakistan By News Desk 3 days, 4 hours ago
World Employment and Social Outlook – Declining Employment Opportunities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 22 hours ago
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Found Guilty In US By News Desk 5 days, 3 hours ago
US Border Security Deal Reached To Avert New US Shutdown By News Desk 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal and India Need To Work Together: Minister Gywali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2019
IMF's Executive Director Commends Nepal's Economic Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2019
Fast And Furious 9 To Release On May 22, 2020 By News Desk Feb 18, 2019
Chris Gayle To Retire From Odis After ICC World Cup 2019 By News Desk Feb 18, 2019
Cloudy Weather Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2019
Bibekshil Sajha Party's Youth Wing Condemn Government's Act Removing Pashupati Sharma's Sing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75