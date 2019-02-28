Yeti and Tara Cancel All Flights For Tomorrow

Yeti and Tara Cancel All Flights For Tomorrow

Feb. 28, 2019, 8:58 p.m.

To pay tributes to the departed soul of Ang Tshiring Sherpa, Managing Director of Yeti and Tara Airlines have announced conciliation of all flights scheduled for tomorrow.

“We, the Yeti Airlines and Tara Air family, are shocked and crestfallen by the untimely demise of one of Nepal’s pioneer aviation entrepreneur and Managing Director Aang Tshiring Sherpa,” the companies said, “In his memory and to pay our tributes we are issuing this circular to all the passengers that our flights scheduled for March 1, 2019, have been cancelled.”

https://twitter.com/FlyYeti/status/1101052893128462337

D0e5rrsXQAEmtw0.jpg

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are grateful for your support in this sad hour,” the companies said in a joint statement.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

