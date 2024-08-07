Dead Bodies Of All Five Of Air Dynasty Chopper Crash Brought To Kathmandu

The police have brought the bodies of all the passengers and the captain who died in the helicopter crash at Suryachaur in Nuwakot to Kathmandu. The police informed that the body will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem.

According to According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) deceased were Captain Arun Malla, Nepali citizen, Tang Jutao (PP No. ED1857162, Chinese), Wu Yiyao (PP No. EK4497014, Chinese), Li Jie (PP No. EC7310843, Chinese) and Xie Zeming (PP No. EK1374217).

This is a second air crashed in the matter of last fifteen days.

At the scene of the incident, the helicopter is completely burnt and the passengers' belongings have been collected. At 1:14 in the afternoon, the helicopter that flew from Kathmandu to Syafru lost contact within three minutes. The police reached the spot after the villagers reported smoke. The security personnel and local people gathered for the rescue.

The four people who lost their lives are Chinese nationals and the helicopter was flown by Captain Arun Malla. The helicopter had flown from Kathmandu to Syafrubansi in Rasuwa. Chinese citizens Judad Tang, Jie Li and Zeming Xi were on board the helicopter. Similarly, a female Chinese passenger, Yiad Wu, was also on board the helicopter.

