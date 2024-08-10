Passenger Plane Carrying 62 People Cashes In Brazil

A passenger plane has crashed in Brazil. Officials with the airliner VoePass say there were 62 people on board.

A passenger plane has crashed in Brazil. Authorities say there were more than 60 people on board, and all have died.

The plane came down at 1:20 p.m. on Friday in a residential area 80 kilometers from Sao Paulo.

Footage taken right after the incident shows debris scattered around people's homes.

The officials say the incident occurred at 1:20 p.m. local time on Friday, when the aircraft was heading from Parana state to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo.

Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva says there appears to be no survivors.

Lula said: "I have to be the bearer of very bad news, and I would like everyone to stand up so that we can have a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, Sao Paulo, with 58 passengers and four crew. And it looks like everyone died. So I want to ask for a minute of silence for the victims."