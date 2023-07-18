NAC Paid Back Rs.830.95 Million To EPC And CIT

The national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation, has paid back Rs 830.95 million to the Employees Provident Fund and Citizen Investment Trust.

The NAC paid the amount as loan installment of last month of previous fiscal year. It had taken loan from EPF and CIT to purchase two narrow body and two wide-body aircrafts.

Earlier, the NAC had paid Rs 2.94 billion as the installment amount from June 15, 2022 to April 13, 2023.

A press release issued by the NAC mentioned that NAC's business has been expanded as well as there is improvement in its income as compared to previous years.

Similarly, the NAC paid the arrears at different agencies as well as it has been paying installment amount to EPF and CIT.

An action plan has been forwarded for procurement of three small-size aircrafts with its own internal sources to provide service in remote areas keeping the immediate necessity in mind, shared NAC. (RSS)