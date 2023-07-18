NAC Paid Back Rs.830.95 Million To EPC And CIT

NAC Paid Back Rs.830.95 Million To EPC And CIT

July 18, 2023, 7:38 a.m.

The national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation, has paid back Rs 830.95 million to the Employees Provident Fund and Citizen Investment Trust.

The NAC paid the amount as loan installment of last month of previous fiscal year. It had taken loan from EPF and CIT to purchase two narrow body and two wide-body aircrafts.

Earlier, the NAC had paid Rs 2.94 billion as the installment amount from June 15, 2022 to April 13, 2023.

A press release issued by the NAC mentioned that NAC's business has been expanded as well as there is improvement in its income as compared to previous years.

Similarly, the NAC paid the arrears at different agencies as well as it has been paying installment amount to EPF and CIT.

An action plan has been forwarded for procurement of three small-size aircrafts with its own internal sources to provide service in remote areas keeping the immediate necessity in mind, shared NAC. (RSS)

Agencies

North Korean Leader Kim's Sister Defended Hwasong-18 Launch As 'Beginning' Of North Korea Offensive
Jul 18, 2023
Guterres 'Disappointed' Over Grain Deal Halt
Jul 18, 2023
Japan, Saudi Arabia To Cooperate On Energy To Achieve Decarbonization
Jul 17, 2023
Belarus Says Its Soldiers Were Trained By Wagner Fighters
Jul 16, 2023
Russia To Take Part In China's Military Drills In Sea Of Japan
Jul 16, 2023

More on Aviation

Himalaya Airlines Launches Internet Booking Engine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 16 hours ago
Nepal Airlines To Operate Flights From GBIA To Malaysia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways Stopped Flight From GBIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
CAAN Suspended Shree Airline’s Aircraft From Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Heli Everest Chopper Crashed Near Dhaulagiri Base Camp, Captain Priya Adhiari And Other passenger Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

NPC VC Dr. Shrestha Stress For More Support To LDCs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2023
North Korean Leader Kim's Sister Defended Hwasong-18 Launch As 'Beginning' Of North Korea Offensive By Agencies Jul 18, 2023
Guterres 'Disappointed' Over Grain Deal Halt By Agencies Jul 18, 2023
Weather Forest: Chances Of Thunder, lightning and Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud And External Affairs Minister Of India Held A Meeting In Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2023
EU Provides EUR 16.7 Million To Education And Agricultural Sector In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75