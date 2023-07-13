Himalaya Airlines Launches Internet Booking Engine

Himalaya Airlines Launches Internet Booking Engine

July 13, 2023, 10:47 a.m.

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture airline, proudly announces the launch of Internet Booking Engine (IBE), which allows customers to make ticket booking on the airline’s official website, www.himalaya-airlines.com . This platform is designed to seamlessly connect people to their destinations. This service is available on both desktop and mobile devices.

In the initial phase of this service, customers can make payments from eSewa wallet, MasterCard and Visa Card for ticket purchase whereas Union Pay and ConnectIPS are in development phase which shall be made available in the near future. They can also request refunds and take advantage of a range of additional services, including flight and fare searches, booking management and itinerary changes. The airline has also introduced various add-on services such as pre-booking baggage, selecting preferred seats, choosing in-flight meals, reserving lounge access, selecting bundled fare (combined services) option, and much more. Additionally, passengers can also enjoy the hassle-free experience of online check-in, saving valuable time at the airport.

IBE PR Media.png

Vijay Shrestha, Vice-President of Himalaya Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched IBE platform, stating, "Our passengers are at the heart of everything we do and we continuously strive to enhance their travel experience. We are delighted to introduce our new IBE website, offering a simpler, faster, and more user-friendly ticketing process."

With the newly introduced service, Himalaya Airlines is geared up to ensure easy ticket booking experience for its valued customers.

IBE PR IMAGE.png

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA's Green School Project To Enter It’s Third Phase And Continue Its Sustainability Efforts
Jul 13, 2023
FDI Is Necessary For Nepal: Foreign Minister Saud
Jul 13, 2023
Zelenskyy Hails NATO Meeting A 'Success'
Jul 13, 2023
Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal
Jul 13, 2023
Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi Province
Jul 13, 2023

More on Aviation

Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Nepal Airlines To Operate Flights From GBIA To Malaysia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways Stopped Flight From GBIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
CAAN Suspended Shree Airline’s Aircraft From Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months ago
Heli Everest Chopper Crashed Near Dhaulagiri Base Camp, Captain Priya Adhiari And Other passenger Safe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
Nepal Airlines, Qatar Airways, Buddha Air, Himalaya Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air Arebia, Fly Dubai And Jazeera Secured Various Airlines Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

KOICA's Green School Project To Enter It’s Third Phase And Continue Its Sustainability Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
FDI And Development In Nepal By Mohan Krishna Shrestha Jul 13, 2023
FDI Is Necessary For Nepal: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023
Nepal Issued 833,476 Passports Issued In Last Year By Agencies Jul 13, 2023
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Calls NATO 'Offensive Alliance' By Agencies Jul 13, 2023
Zelenskyy Hails NATO Meeting A 'Success' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75