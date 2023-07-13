Himalaya Airlines Launches Internet Booking Engine

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture airline, proudly announces the launch of Internet Booking Engine (IBE), which allows customers to make ticket booking on the airline’s official website, www.himalaya-airlines.com . This platform is designed to seamlessly connect people to their destinations. This service is available on both desktop and mobile devices.

In the initial phase of this service, customers can make payments from eSewa wallet, MasterCard and Visa Card for ticket purchase whereas Union Pay and ConnectIPS are in development phase which shall be made available in the near future. They can also request refunds and take advantage of a range of additional services, including flight and fare searches, booking management and itinerary changes. The airline has also introduced various add-on services such as pre-booking baggage, selecting preferred seats, choosing in-flight meals, reserving lounge access, selecting bundled fare (combined services) option, and much more. Additionally, passengers can also enjoy the hassle-free experience of online check-in, saving valuable time at the airport.

Vijay Shrestha, Vice-President of Himalaya Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly launched IBE platform, stating, "Our passengers are at the heart of everything we do and we continuously strive to enhance their travel experience. We are delighted to introduce our new IBE website, offering a simpler, faster, and more user-friendly ticketing process."

With the newly introduced service, Himalaya Airlines is geared up to ensure easy ticket booking experience for its valued customers.