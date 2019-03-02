Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Handed Over To India

The IAF pilot was released by Pakistan today after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his release as a "peace gesture".

March 2, 2019, 8:56 a.m.

There was happiness and cheer across the county after Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Pakistan today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders welcomed the brave pilot, who has become a hero for the entire nation after he showe immense grit and grace while in the enemy's captivity. Wing Commander Varthaman's release had been delayed due to certain reasons

News agency ANI reported that Pakistan has changed the timing of handover twice. New Delhi wanted to bring back captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan by a special flight, but was denied permission. Pakistan has said Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was being released as a "gesture of peace". It is not clear whether the pilot will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan.

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot during an aerial combat between India and Pakistan on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.

India had rejected Imran Khan's call on Thursday for a dialogue, saying there would be "no deal" on the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release.

Amid soaring tension, the government demanded the "immediate and safe return" of the pilot and said it "would be well-advised to ensure that no harm comes to him".

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Courtesy: NDTV

News Desk

Aquaman 2 To Release In December 2022
Mar 01, 2019
US Offers $1 Million Reward To Track Down Osama Bin Laden’s Son
Mar 01, 2019
Pakistan 'To Free Indian Pilot On Friday'
Mar 01, 2019
President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Ministers and Leaders of Various Political Parties Pay Last Tribute
Mar 01, 2019
Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Second Summit
Feb 28, 2019

More on International

US Offers $1 Million Reward To Track Down Osama Bin Laden’s Son By News Desk 1 day, 6 hours ago
Pakistan 'To Free Indian Pilot On Friday' By News Desk 1 day, 6 hours ago
Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Second Summit By News Desk 1 day, 21 hours ago
Trump And Kim In Day Of Nuclear Talks By News Desk 2 days, 9 hours ago
'Thousands Of US Child Migrants Sexually Abused' By News Desk 3 days, 8 hours ago
Balakot: Pakistan Vows To Respond After Indian 'Air Strikes' By News Desk 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Visiting Kumbha Mela From Nepal By Keshab Poudel Mar 02, 2019
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Eastern Terai Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2019
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2019
Eleven Killed And A Driver Injured In A Jeep Accident In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 02, 2019
COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019
Japan Provides Assistance For Livelihood Improvement In Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75