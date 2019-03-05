Biplab Group Is Carrying Stolen Weapon: Prachanda

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal has revealed that some arms and ammunition were stolen during armed management and army adjustment process. “We had informed then government about the missing of armed from cantonment. “Now a group carrying extreme ideology is carrying the stolen arms and ammunition,” said NCP-NCP leader in Biratnagar.

Terming Netra Bikram Chand Biplab Maoist group as extremist, NCP leader Dahal said that Biplab group will be managed through political and administrative means. He said that leaders and cadets of Biplab group are taking out the weapons stolen during the integration and peace process.

Dahal also said that the government is now taking speed and people can feel the changes and transformation in society. He also said that there will be no change in the government at present. “There will be no change in the cabinet now,” said Dahal. He said that the constitution will be amended as per the demand of Rashtriya Janta Party (RJP).