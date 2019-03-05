Biplab Group Is Carrying Stolen Weapon: Prachanda

Biplab Group Is Carrying Stolen Weapon: Prachanda

March 5, 2019, 8:15 a.m.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal has revealed that some arms and ammunition were stolen during armed management and army adjustment process. “We had informed then government about the missing of armed from cantonment. “Now a group carrying extreme ideology is carrying the stolen arms and ammunition,” said NCP-NCP leader in Biratnagar.

Terming Netra Bikram Chand Biplab Maoist group as extremist, NCP leader Dahal said that Biplab group will be managed through political and administrative means. He said that leaders and cadets of Biplab group are taking out the weapons stolen during the integration and peace process.

Dahal also said that the government is now taking speed and people can feel the changes and transformation in society. He also said that there will be no change in the government at present. “There will be no change in the cabinet now,” said Dahal. He said that the constitution will be amended as per the demand of Rashtriya Janta Party (RJP).

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee Approved Balananda Paudel For Chairperson of NNFRC
Mar 05, 2019
Nepali Government Officials Continuing Their Training In India
Mar 05, 2019
Crowds greet Juan Guaidó On Return
Mar 05, 2019
Lama And Purna Kala Release Latest Song
Mar 05, 2019
Nepal Army Celebrated Army Day
Mar 04, 2019

More on News

Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee Approved Balananda Paudel For Chairperson of NNFRC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Nepali Government Officials Continuing Their Training In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
Nepal Army Celebrated Army Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Tornadoes Kill At Least 14 In Lee County, Alabama By News Desk 1 day, 11 hours ago
Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Continue In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Eastern Terai Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Crowds greet Juan Guaidó On Return By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2019
Lama And Purna Kala Release Latest Song By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2019
FARMERS’ SUMMIT Voice For Voiceless By A Correspondent Mar 05, 2019
NEPAL TOURISM CAMPAIGN #VisitNepal2020 By Saima Pun Mar 05, 2019
Television Viewing May Lead To Cognitive Decline In Older Age: Study By News Desk Mar 05, 2019
Actor Luke Perry Dies After Stroke At 52 By News Desk Mar 05, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75