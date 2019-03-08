Free Madhes Movement Leader CK Raut To Give Up Cession Demand And To Join NCP

CK Raut along with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to jointly addressed a press meet in Rashtriya Sabha Griha. According to Deshsanchar Report, CK Raut, Coordinator of Free Madhes Alliance, had been arrested on from Rautahat on October 7, 2018, on the charge of treason released last nith, will give up cession demand and announce to join the national main stream.

He is joining ruling Nepal Communist Party in a special program attended by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and other leaders of the party.

Supreme Court, on March 7, passed a verdict ordering authorities to release Raut on a general date. A joint bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and Justice Purushottam Bhandari took the decision to this effect citing lack of evidence and FIR against Raut.

According to Kundan Aryal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s press advisor, the Prime Minister is addressing the media on an important issue at Sabha Griha in Kathmandu.