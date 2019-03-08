Free Madhes Movement Leader CK Raut To Give Up Cession Demand And To Join NCP

Free Madhes Movement Leader CK Raut To Give Up Cession Demand

March 8, 2019, 12:50 p.m.

CK Raut along with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to jointly addressed a press meet in Rashtriya Sabha Griha. According to Deshsanchar Report, CK Raut, Coordinator of Free Madhes Alliance, had been arrested on from Rautahat on October 7, 2018, on the charge of treason released last nith, will give up cession demand and announce to join the national main stream.

He is joining ruling Nepal Communist Party in a special program attended by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and other leaders of the party.

Supreme Court, on March 7, passed a verdict ordering authorities to release Raut on a general date. A joint bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and Justice Purushottam Bhandari took the decision to this effect citing lack of evidence and FIR against Raut.

According to Kundan Aryal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s press advisor, the Prime Minister is addressing the media on an important issue at Sabha Griha in Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bardia National Park Secured First Place In Sustainable Destination In Asia-Pacific Region
Mar 08, 2019
International Women's Day 2019: Inspiring Women's Day Quotes:
Mar 08, 2019
Nepal Organizes Series Of Programs On International Women’s Day
Mar 08, 2019
International Women And Rivers Congress Kicked Off
Mar 08, 2019
Tanahu Hydropower Project Terminate The Agreement With CMC, New Tender Process Will Begin
Mar 07, 2019

More on News

International Women's Day 2019: Inspiring Women's Day Quotes: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Nepal Organizes Series Of Programs On International Women’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
International Women And Rivers Congress Kicked Off By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Eight Nepalese Restaurants To Take Part In Goût de France Global Gastronomical Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
Police Confiscated Huge Consignments Of Armed And Ammunution From Biplab's Village By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal’s Federalism Is In Right Direction: Australian Ambassador Peter Budd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Bardia National Park Secured First Place In Sustainable Destination In Asia-Pacific Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2019
Tanahu Hydropower Project Terminate The Agreement With CMC, New Tender Process Will Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2019
Nepal Is On A Global Map For Celebrating The Excellence In French Cuisine By François – Xavier Leger Mar 07, 2019
Health Authorities Across The WHO South-East Asia Region Must Recognize And Embrace Their Role In Promoting Gender Equality By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh Mar 07, 2019
Arizona Senator Reveals She Was Raped While In US Air Force By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2019
NIBL Opens Extension Counter In Hattiban By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75