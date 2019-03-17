BARDIA NATIONAL PARK Best Destination

Individually, it is a matter of pride for anybody to see his or her birthplace to be recognized globally as the best destination for its conservation. For the chief executive officer of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi, it is historic and one of the most prestigious matters to receive the recognition of Bardia National Park as the best sustainable destination in Asia and Pacific Region in International Tourism Mart in Germany.

“Bardiya won #1 place as a sustainable destination in Asia-Pacific Region. Bardiya is recognized as top 100 sustainable destinations for 2019. And, now, we are in the Sustainable Global Leaders Network too. It is so proud to receive this prestigious recognition for my birthplace #Bardiya. #visitNepal #lifeTime Experiences,” writes Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO of NTB on his Facebook wall from Berlin, in jubilation.

Recognition with such an award is also a matter for pride for all Nepalis. At a time when Nepal is planning to bring two million tourists, declaring Bardia National Park as the Best Sustainable Destination In Asia Pacific is highly significant.

Nepal received the award because of the efforts of all conservationists and promoters. The role played by Executive Director of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi was very important.

He made every possible effort to promote the destination. Nepal is now in the sustainable global leaders network.

The credit also goes to the National Park staff, NTNC, WWF, ZSL, ETDF, CBUAP, Nature Guides, all local people, other NGO/INGO.

The award ceremony was held on March 6th within the framework of the ITB Berlin 2019 fair in Germany. The CEO of Nepal Tourism Board Deepak Raj Joshi received the award of best of Asia Pacific on behalf of Destination Management Authority.

Bardia National Park is awarded as the best sustainable destination in Asia-Pacific region at the Green Destinations Gala, an initiative that recognizes innovation and good practices in tourism management of destinations.

Experts from 12 international organizations analyzed the proper planning of tourism, monitoring elements related to sustainability, tourist experience towards nature, always encouraging their protection, among other aspects. Bardia National Park met these criteria and was ranked first in the "Best of the Asia-Pacific" category of the most environmentally friendly destinations.

According to a press release issued by Barefoot Adventures, the Top 100 of the best sustainable destinations in the world highlight success stories about the quality of destinations, attractiveness and sustainability in tourism. The current edition of the awards was organized by ITB Berlin, Green Destinations, TravelMole,Travelife and ten other organizations that reward efforts to develop eco-tourism.

Destinations Winners are showing international leadership and innovation in responsible and sustainable tourism in different parts of the world. Those include ITB Earth Awar, Republic of Palau, Best of Africa Chumbe Island (Tanzania), Best of Asia-Pacific, Bardia National Park (Nepal), Best of the Americas Galapagos National Park (Ecuador), Best of Europe Portugal.

Over the years Bardia has become well known for its wildlife conservation efforts including zero poaching year and popular for the habitat of key species of wildlife including Royal Bengal tiger.

The destination was nominated by the Barefoot Adventures, in coordination with Nepal Tourism Board and is selected by an international Jury on the basis of their overall sustainability.

With CEO Joshi at the helm and efforts of all stakeholders, Nepali tourism destination was able to secure the prestigious award which will ultimately help to promote Bardia National Park for tourism.